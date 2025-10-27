Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a new mechanism to enhance door-to-door waste collection and road sweeping services across the City.

The initiative aims to ensure faster grievance redressal and improve the efficiency of waste management operations.

As per reports, BMC has partnered with NGOs and deployed a dedicated team to address citizen complaints related to waste collection and sweeping within city limits. Residents can now call 1929 to register complaints, which are directed to the control room, where a monitoring team tracks the movement of ‘Safai Gadis’ through GPS-enabled dashboards. Once a complaint is lodged, the concerned Sanitary Inspector (SI) receives an instant alert for prompt action. After the issue is resolved, the status is updated on the dashboard, and the monitoring team records the complaint’s closure, a BMC release stated.

Two response teams, each with three professionals, operate from 5am to 10pm to handle grievances. A successful 15-day pilot phase received positive public feedback, prompting BMC to expand the initiative, the civic body said.

Currently, 455 GPS-enabled vehicles collect segregated household waste across Bhubaneswar. BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana urged citizens to make active use of this facility for better waste management. “With citizens’ cooperation, this initiative will make waste collection and road sweeping more efficient and user-friendly,” he said.