Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure smooth connectivity, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued Friday 46 work orders for transforming kutcha roads to pucca in Ekamra constituency. The total projected cost for concretising 75 kilometres is approximately Rs 145 crore, a BMC official informed here. BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the implementation of the project will be taken up with the assistance of local corporators who will work with BMC officials. It should be stated here that earlier the BMC had issued 37 work orders for upgrading 152 kutcha roads. It had spent Rs 115 crore to transform 38 kilometres into pucca roads. The decision to issue the new orders was taken in a meeting attended by the Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ashok Chandra Panda, BMC Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, and additional commissioner Suvendu Sahoo amongst others.