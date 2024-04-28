Bhubaneswar: In a fresh list, Congress Sunday announced names of two candidates for Lok Sabha polls and eight candidates for Assembly polls in Odisha.

In place of Dulal Chandra Pradhan, Congress has fielded Nagendra Pradhan in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency. For the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, the party nominated Suresh Mohapatra.

Among the list of eight candidates for the Assembly seats, Sofia Firdous has been fielded from the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency and Pratima Mallick has been nominated from the Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat.

From the Baripada Assembly seat in place of Badal Hembram, Pramod Kumar Hembram has been fielded. The party has fielded Baijayantimala Mohanty from Khandapada Assembly constituency in place of Manoj Kumar Pradhan.

Here is the list of Assembly candidates:

Barabati-Cuttack: Sofia Firdous

Jagatsinghpur: Pratima Mallick

Baripada-ST: Pramod Hembram

Balasore: Monalisa Lenka

Jaleswar: Debi Prasanna Chand

Barchana: Ajay Samal

Pallahara: Fakir Samal

Khandapada: Baijayantimala Mohanty

PNN