Bhubaneswar: With cases of new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the rise in Odisha, a joint enforcement squad of Commissionerate Police and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out raids Thursday evening at several commercial pockets in Bhubaneswar.

A source said that the civic body sealed a number of shops and marketplaces that were found violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Enforcement squad sealed eateries near Ram Mandir, food stalls at Khau Gali (Food Street), a food court in a shopping mall including roadside food stalls along Jagamara-New Airport Road, Siripur Market and Gopabandhu Square in the state capital,” a BMC official said.

The joint team also sealed a bar located at Patia under the North Zone of the city for flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, the official added.

Also read: Vigilance arrests Jharigaon CDPO Sushama Prasad for taking bribe

“We found some eateries and a bar violating the Covid-19 safety protocols and sealed those for an indefinite period. The wrongdoers have been asked to submit an undertaking in this regard. Based on which, the joint team will decide further course of action,” the BMC’s Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North) Purandar Nanda stated.

“BMC and the Commissonerate Police are creating awareness among people to avoid crowded places, wear masks and strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. The state government has already banned gathering of people from December 31 to January 2. Hence, there will be no New Year celebrations,” a senior police official said.

The civic body earlier prohibited Zero Night and New Year welcome celebrations from December 31 to January 2 in hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls and Kalyan Mandaps including such other places in the Capital City, the senior official further said.

It is pertinent to mention, government banned congregation of people at public places, including tourist destinations on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It has revived night curfew in urban areas and closed many temples in Odisha starting from December 31 to January 2.

Picnicking and community feasting stand restricted by the civic body. People have been advised to celebrate by remaining confined to their houses with no mass gathering and by adhering to Covid norms.

PNN