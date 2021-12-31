Nabarangpur: A team of Odisha Vigilance sleuths arrested Jharigaon child development project officer (CDPO) Sushama Prasad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 in Nabarangpur Thursday evening.

A source said that Sushama was caught red-handed when she was taking Rs 27,000 from the complainant and an Anganwadi worker who has supplied sweaters and other garments meant for the children in Anganwadi Centers. The bribe money is said to be a percentage (PC) of some bills pending for payment amounting to Rs 2,11,250.

Based on a written report of the Anganwadi worker, sleuths of the state anti-corruption wing launched a probe into the allegations made leading to arrest of the CDPO. Subsequently, simultaneous raids were carried out by the Vigilance officials on houses linked to Sushama in Nabarangpur district and her native place in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi, including a residential rented house and office.

“A case (No-31, dated 30.12.2021) has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 at Koraput Vigilance police station against Jharigaon CDPO Sushama Prasad. A detailed probe is still underway,” a senior Vigilance official said.

It is pertinent to mention, a Class-IV staff of the Works department identified as Padmanabha Swain was recently caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Balasore.

Swain was put under arrest and a detailed probe was initiated.

PNN