Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 228 new Covid-19 cases, of which 32 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,54,834. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,727.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,460 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Thursday.

Khurda district alone reported two (02) deaths.

Out of the total 228 new infections, 131 were reported from quarantine centres while 97 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 225 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 105 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 15 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (1), Boudh (2), Cuttack (12), Deogarh (6), Dhenkanal (4), Gajapati (3), Ganjam (5), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (2), Jharsuguda (9), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (5), Koraput (2), Mayurbhanj (3), Nabarangpur (3), Nayagarh (5), Puri (5), Rayagada (1) and Sambalpur (6).

The State Pool reported 26 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,55,22,415 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 151.

PNN