Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday night sealed a restaurant on Puri Bypass road for serving liquor and arranging a party on its premises.

Acting on a tip-off, BMC officials raided the restaurant and found that a birthday party was being organised at the restaurant which was attended by over 60 guests. Furthermore, it was also alleged that liquor was also being served at the restaurant without any trade licence.

Enforcement Inspector of BMC Prashant Kumar Panda stated, “We rushed to the place and found a gathering of more than 60 people. This is clear violation of COVID norms issued by BMC and state government. Thus, we decided to seal off the place until further notice.”

This is the second incident of violation by restaurants in the city within a span of 10 days. Earlier, August 17, the BMC had sealed a bar-cum-hotel, Utkal Inn, near Garage Square here. These violations have come when city is witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

PNN