Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday sealed the main branch of SBI in Unit-1 for 96 hours after the detection of more COVID-19 cases.

Notably, after seven employees of the branch tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC authorities had Sunday sealed the office.

The SBI main branch was then sealed for the next two days to carry out sanitisation. BMC also conducted contact tracing of infected persons and rapid antigen test of other employees of the bank during the closure, a BMC official informed.

PNN