Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising COVID-19 infections in Bhubaneswar, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, DCP Rekha Lohani and other senior officials Wednesday night raided Market Building, Railway Station and other crowded areas in the city.

The police chief inspected the execution of COVID-19 safety protocols in the state capital. The policing activity came close on the heels of the recent orders sounded by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Surveillance has been intensified in market places, malls, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Flouters of safety protocols have been heavily fined.

Also read: Koraput admin imposes ‘Section 144’ in 22 villages of Kotia

Special emphasis is being laid on the use of face masks and strict observation of social distancing norms, a senior police official said.

“We have intensified raids at various places where COVID-19 norms were allegedly violated and penalised people by levying heavy fines. We appeal people to maintain all Covid-19 norms including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” Priyadarshi expressed.

PNN