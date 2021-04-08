Koraput: The district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in at least 22 villages under Kotia panchayat in Koraput, Wednesday afternoon.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 here, the restrictions were clamped from 5.00pm of Wednesday to 6.00pm of April 9, an administrative official informed.

According to a source, at least 22 nodal officers have been accorded with Magistrate’s power. The officials are to be on duty along with platoons of police force deployed for the purpose.

Residents of Kotia region in the district have been asked not to venture out of their houses if not barely necessary. Awareness was created in these villages through loudspeakers. Koraput administration has also completely banned movement of vehicles in the villages.

Notably, the administrative decision to clamp Section 144 in 22 Kotia villages was taken close on heels of the Andhra Pradesh High Court clearing decks for the conduct of elections in Kotia panchayat to posts of Samitis and Zilla Parishad members April 8 Thursday.

A number of political leaders from BJD, BJP and Congress have camped in the region to oppose the polls. The leaders blocked road near Fatusineri Odisha-Andhra border protesting the election to be conducted in the fringe villages by the southern-state.

