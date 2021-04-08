Berhampur: A miscreant hurled bombs at a house in Rangarajpur village of Gurundi panchayat under Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district late Wednesday night.

The bombing incident took place owing to past enmity, a source said.

According to sources, a notorious resident of Rangarajpur village had been threatening P Trilochan Patra of the same village for several days. The miscreant hurled bombs at around 12 am, when Patra and his wife were alone at home.

The wrongdoer immediately fled from the spot after committing the crime. Pieces of the exploded bombs were found near the staircase, drawing room and entrance of Patra’s house, a villager stated.

On being informed, Sadar police initiated an investigation in this connection. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the criminal, an official said.

PNN