Bhubaneswar: The enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the banquet hall of Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, for allegedly flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to BMC sources, acting on a tip-off that a birthday party at the temple’s banquet hall was underway, a team of the civic body led by South-East Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ansuman Rath raided the Ram Mandir in the morning, an official expressed.

The enforcement officials learnt during enquiry that the function was being organised without obtaining prior permission from BMC. The attendees were asked to vacate the place immediately and a fine to the tune of Rs 5,000 was collected from the party organisers.

Notably, as per government’s COVID-19 safety protocols, no function is allowed without prior permission from the local civic body.

Notably, the BMC Wednesday sealed a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar for flouting COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

