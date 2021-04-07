Bolangir: Andhra Pradesh police Wednesday detained a middleman from Kantabanji area of Bolangir district for allegedly beating up two minor migrant workers at a brick kiln in the southern-state.

The minors were severely beaten up after they refused to work owing to illness. The incident has triggered a massive public outcry in Bolangir after a video went viral on social media a couple of days back.

According to a source, the middleman was identified as Raja Khan. The man is seen in the video beating the minor workers with a wooden plank and scolding the duo in abusive language.

Khan had sent the minor boys to work at a brick kiln in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. As the boys did not come to their workplace after falling sick, the owner of the brick kiln called Khan. The middleman then reached the brick kiln and started torturing the minors, the source added.

“We saw the video in which Raja Khan was seen beating a child mercilessly. It is absolutely inhuman. He needs to be arrested immediately,” chairperson of Bolangir Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Yogeswar Mohanty said while requesting Bolangir district administration to take stringent action against the middleman.

PNN