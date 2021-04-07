Phulbani: A team comprising Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans and Kandhamal District Voluntary Force (DVF) busted a Maoist camp April 5 following an exchange of fire near Kolampara village under Gochhada police limits in the district, police said Wednesday.

According to police sources, the joint team launched an anti-Maoist operation April 4 based on a tip-off that suggested a group of Maoists were camping in the area.

Also read: Two killed in separate jumbo attack incidents in Angul district

The security forces were met with armed resistance from the outlawed faction of CPI (Maoist) party while conducting the combing operation in the area Monday morning.

The team of security personnel retaliated in self-defence leading to busting of the Maoist camp. However, the group of Red Rebels managed to escape by taking advantage of difficult terrain.

The Maoists have dumped a huge cache of ammunition following their retreat.

Besides, security forces have recovered two solar plates, one bundle of flexible wire, two haversacks, some utensils, fifteen belts, two umbrellas, huge amount of medicines, one bundle codex wire including some Maoist literature from the spot, an official said.

The combing operation is still underway, the official added.

PNN