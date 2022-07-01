Bhubaneswar: The state capital is generating large amounts of single-use plastics (SUP) despite a complete ban on its use. So the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the number of its enforcement squads to control use of plastics in this city.

According to sources, the BMC has decided to form additional three squads from just one squad to cover all three zones in the state capital. Apart from monitoring the use SUP, the squads will also take stock of illegal dumping of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in public and open spaces.

“The squads will enforce the ban and will penalise manufacturers, sellers and individuals involved in promoting SUPs in city. Earlier a 10-member squad was given the authority to enforce the ban. However, owing to the rampant use of plastics we have decided to increase the number of squad,” said a BMC official.

It can be mentioned that out of 600 metric tonne (MT) daily wastes generated in state capital nearly 365 MT account for plastics. The Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in the city involved in the processing of inorganic wastes is reported to have more than 60 per cent of waste in SUP items such as polythene, plastic wrap, plastic bottle, straws among others.

“The BMC has completely failed to curb usage of SUP items despite ban. While there has been a severe lack of enforcement from the civic authority, awareness drives against the same has also been poor. The plastic use can be considerably minimised if local vendors, kalyan mandaps and other venues are prevented from using SUP,” said Sambit Nanda an environmentalist.