Bhubaneswar: In a bid to prevent spread of novel coronavirus, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to intensify sanitation and cleanliness drives with increased fogging and other activities across the city.

In a preparatory meeting under the chairmanship of BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, a plan was worked out on fogging for the Capital city. It was decided that during the process all 67 wards would be included in a three-phase manner.

“Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Suvendu Kumar Sahu and City Health Officer Basanta Kumar Mishra are leading the execution of the work-plan and the sanitary inspectors concerned are given the sectoral responsibilities to carry out the initiative effectively,” Chaudhury stated.

Sources at the BMC said that as per the area-based need, one sanitary inspector is designated as a nodal officer. Meanwhile, during last five days the fogging work has already been taken up in ward number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 31, 32, 33, 44, 55, 56, 57, 59, 60 and 62.

“On an average, 12 wards are being sanitised through fogging on a daily basis. Every ward will be fogged for three times between 5am to 7am and 6pm to 8pm,” a senior official at the BMC stated.

Meanwhile, the BMC has deployed its six TIFA (Thermal Induced Fogging Applicator) and four rent-based fogging machines for the programme. The fogging work, however, is being done to eradicate mosquitoes from the environment. BMC aims to finish the programme by the first week of April.

