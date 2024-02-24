Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to remove political posters, hoardings, and graffiti under its jurisdiction given the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the decision was in line with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. “Leaders of all political parties have been requested to remove the advertisements in a day or two.

However, in cases of non-compliance with the order, the authorities would ensure that they are removed,” he said. Kulange added that the order applies to everyone, irrespective of their affiliation to any political party or organisation. Notably, the civic body has so far collected a fine of Rs 10 lakh and booked 30 business establishments/individuals for sticking posters and advertisements illegally.