Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to revise the parking fees in the state capital. The new parking rates will come into effect from April. A tender has been floated in this regard, officials informed Friday.

Also read: 15 PACS secretaries suspended over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement

The BMC floated the tender for 32 parking lots in this city. It has been proposed that parking fees for two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will be Rs 5 for the first two hours. The rates for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be Rs 20 and Rs 25 respectively for the same time period, an official informed. For more than two hours and till three hours two-wheelers will be Rs 15. The rates for auto-rickshaws will be Rs 20, four wheelers (Rs 40) and heavy vehicles (Rs 50).

Rs 25 will be charged for parking two-wheelers for three to four hours. The parking fees have been fixed at Rs 35, Rs 60 and Rs 75 respectively for three-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

Owners will have to pay 20 per cent extra per hour for parking vehicles for more than five hours. Electric-operated vehicles will be allowed 40 per cent discount on parking fees, the source added.

However, the bicycle riders will not be charged any parking fees.

PNN