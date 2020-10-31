Bhubaneswar: Soon after the state government issued guidelines for Unlock 6.0 Saturday, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that a decision to reopen temples and other religious places in the Capital city will be taken soon.

As part of Unlock- 6.0, the state government has authorised the local administration to take a call on reopening the religious institutions. Speaking to media, Chaudhary said that opinions of all religious institutions and general public will be taken for reopening of temples, mosques and churches.

“Though the number of positive cases has dropped in the city in the last couple of days, over 100 Covid-19 cases are being reported every day. Since the infection may rise in winter, everyone should be careful and follow the guidelines,” Chaudhary said.

With marriage season ahead, Chaudhary stated that only 100 to 200 guests will be allowed during marriages and all should follow Covid-19 guidelines. Regarding reopening of schools (Classes IX to XII) in the city, the BMC Commissioner said that it will be decided after School and Mass Education department issues the SOP.

“Any decision to reopen schools under BMC will depend on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will be issued by the state government. We will coordinate with schools once the SOP is issued that will mostly deal with the directions for the strict compliance of the Covid-19 norms issued by Centre and state Health and Family Welfare department,” Chaudhary added.