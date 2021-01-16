Sambalpur: Ecotourism at Debjharan under Jujumara block of Sambalpur district will get a further boost, as the forest department is going to put in place boating facilities soon.

A boat platform was built at the Debjharan dam a couple of days ago. Officials of the forest department said boats will be here within a week.

The boating facility for tourists will be put in place in this month.

Six members of the Vana Surakhya Samiti working for nearby villages like Taljharan and Gailguda were trained in boating on the Puri coast.

Two years ago, Debjharan was declared as an ecotourism spot. watchtowers, foot tracks, toilets, bore wells, cooking platforms and other facilities have been put in place.

Tourists are expected to make their footfalls to this scenic spot in large numbers. Locals say, ecotourism will play instrumental in boosting economy in the peripheral villages.

PNN