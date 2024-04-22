Kendrapara: Despite the recent boat mishap in which eight persons lost their lives in the Jharsuguda district, people continue to use this mode of transport from 63 ferry ghats in this district. Most of these boats do not have an adequate number of life jackets and other safety measures for the passengers. At times the boats are also overloaded, sources pointed out Sunday. However, the boats continue to ply violating rules as the district administration has failed to implement disciplinary actions against the offenders, the sources added. This district is no stranger to boat mishaps and the casualties arising out of it with seven rivers and several water bodies flowing through it.

Last year two persons including the boatman met their watery graves when a motorboat from Keredagad Ghat carrying 30 passengers capsized in the river. In March 2013, 13 youngsters all of whom were cricket players, drowned when their boat capsized near Pitapata under Mahakalapara block in this district. Similarly in January 2019, 10 people including kids, died when the boat they were travelling on, capsized at Nipania. However, despite the mishaps, it seems that the district administration has not learned its lessons. Boats without proper safety measures continue to operate putting the lives of passengers in peril from almost all the ghats in this district. Social activist Pratap Kumar Padhi pointed out that 17 panchayats including Padanipal, Ekamania, Singhagaon and Batighar are surrounded by rivers on all sides. Residents have no option, but to travel on boats. Moreover, visitors to the tourist sites in Bhitarkanika also have to use boats. Country-made boats and motor boats are the only mode of travel from one place to another in these riparian areas.

However, most of the boats lack proper safety equipment for the passengers, he pointed out. Another social activist Rashmiranjan Swain informed that most of the boats operating in the district, do not have fitness certificates, as per the ‘Boat Rules’ framed in 2024. He pointed out that 60 such boats are operating in the vicinity of Bhitarkanika National Park on rivers full of crocodiles. He shuddered as to what would happen to people if a boat capsizes in the river full of crocs. Bibhuti Bhushan Rout, a resident of Mahakalapara said that delay in construction of bridges is helping the owners of the boats to run their operations without proper safety measures. When contacted, ADM Pitambar Tarai said awareness programmes are being conducted at frequent intervals among the boatmen. He said that the district administration is taking strict action against boats violating rules.