Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol Friday finished filming for director Kunal Kohli’s next feature Shlok-The Desi Sherlock.

Deol shared the news of the film wrap on his Instagram account.

“And it’s a wrap for #Shlok Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with,” he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

The spy thriller movie, which started shooting in September, also marks Hindi film acting debut of singer Ananya Birla.

Besides Shlok, Deol will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Abbas-Mustan’s Penthouse and the third season of series Aashram.