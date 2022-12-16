Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol Friday finished filming for director Kunal Kohli’s next feature Shlok-The Desi Sherlock.
Deol shared the news of the film wrap on his Instagram account.
“And it’s a wrap for #Shlok Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with,” he posted.
The spy thriller movie, which started shooting in September, also marks Hindi film acting debut of singer Ananya Birla.
Besides Shlok, Deol will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Abbas-Mustan’s Penthouse and the third season of series Aashram.
