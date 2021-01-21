Balasore: Police recovered Thursday the bodies of an elderly couple from the bank of a pond at Fulbani village under Bhograi police limits in Balasore district. The deceased have been identified as Kanhu Mandal and his wife Shanti Mandal. Some villagers who had gone to the pond for an early morning bath spotted the bodies. They immediately informed other residents of the village and the same was conveyed to the police.

Upon reaching the spot, the police sent the bodies for post-mortem. They registered an unnatural case of death and launched an investigation.

Neighbours suspect the couple may have died by suicide by consuming poison over some family issues. Police refused to divulge any formation about the case. “It will be too early for us to say anything regarding the incident. We hope the post-mortem report will help us solve the case,” said an official.

Meanwhile the neighbours of the deceased and other villagers expressed shock after learning about the death of Kanhu and Shanti.

