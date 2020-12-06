Khurda: Bodies of a woman and her 10-month-old daughter were found lying on railway tracks near Abhimanpur village under Tangi police limits in Khurda district Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Jharana Swain from Abhimanpur village and her daughter.

It is being suspected that the mother-daughter duo died after being hit by a train. On the other hand, the deceased’s family members alleged that Jharana and her daughter were murdered by some miscreants.

Some local people initially spotted the bodies lying on the track. As the news spread, Jharana’s family members reached the spot and identified the bodies as those of Jharana and her daughter. They alleged that Jharana and her daughter were murdered and in a bid to pass it off as a railway accident, the miscreants dumped the bodies on the track.

On being informed, Tangi police reached the spot, recovered the bodies for postmortem and launched an investigation from all angles including the murder.