Paradip: Mystery shrouds the death of a man whose body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a foreign ship at a berth in Paradip port, Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Bibhuti Barik, a resident of Badamba area in Cuttack district. He worked as a heavy vehicle operator at OSL company. Though the exact reason behind the death is still not ascertained, preliminary investigation indicated that Barik could have died due to suffocation inside the hatch of the ship. According to reports, Bibhuti, working in cargo ship MV THRASYVOULOS, had gone to the hatch of the ship Sunday night.

His body was recovered after 30 hours, Tuesday morning. While the exact circumstances that led to his death are yet to be ascertained, the police have sent the body for autopsy and launched an investigation into the incident. The body of the deceased has been kept at port hospital. On being informed, cops from Paradip Adarsh police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.