Ganjam: A blood-stained body of a man was found alongside the National Highway-16 under Rambha police limits in this district, Monday.

Sources said a few people from a tourist bus alighted from the vehicle to answer the nature’s call near the NH when some of them spotted the body and informed the patrolling vehicle. Police from Huma outpost rushed to the spot and seized the body.

Police however, did not find any documents of the deceased to establish his identity. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased might have been beaten to death as blood stains have been found on the nose and mouth.

There were abrasion marks on the body too. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on, police said.

-PNN