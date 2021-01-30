Puri: The body of a tourist who had gone missing while taking bath at Puri beach Friday was found near Chakratirtha in the holy town Saturday.

He and six others were tourists from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

According to an eyewitness, the 17-year-old deceased Deepak Kumar along with six other tourists from the neighbouring state were swept away by an undercurrent while bathing in the sea Friday afternoon.

Hearing the distress calls, some lifeguards swung into action and promptly rescued six of the youths from drowning. However, Deepak was dragged deep into the sea by strong undercurrents here.

Fire personnel had launched a frantic search to rescue the youth.

Notably, 15 tourists had come from Jharkhand and bathing in the sea near Pink House hotel at Penthakata when the mishap occurred.

Another Jharkhand tourist had also drowned in the sea October 27, 2020 while he and his family members were bathing.

PNN