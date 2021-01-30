Cuttack: In a major crackdown Saturday, the Twin City Commissionerate Police busted a spurious ghee manufacturing unit in CDA Sector-9 area of Cuttack.

Also read: Woman, son killed in road mishap as SUV hits bike in Dhenkanal

Police have also detained the owner of the fake ghee unit for interrogation, a police official informed.

According to a source, a special team comprising of food safety officials and Markat Nagar police in Cuttack district raided the unit. Police have seized a huge cache of adulterated ghee and machineries.

“After the raid, adulteration was found in the ‘Subhas Ghee’, a registered processing unit. Palmolein oil and other chemicals were being used to make the ghee. We also found some lacunae in the unit which failed to meet the food safety standards,” informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh at a presser held here in the morning.

Notably, a number of spurious ghee manufacturing units have been busted in last few months in the Twin City. Sadar police had busted one more fake ghee manufacturing unit November 30 last year at Sriram Bazar under 42 Mouza on the outskirts of Cuttack city.

PNN