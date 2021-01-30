Dhenkanal: In a tragic road mishap, a woman and her son were killed near Basulei village on Rengali left canal under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district Friday afternoon.

Also read: 6-year-old boy, father die as boat capsizes in Mahanadi

According to a source, the deceased duo was identified as mother Kalabati Nayak and her son Munna of Basulei village in the district. The woman and her son were hit by a speeding SUV near their home, while they were on their way to Sarang on a motorcycle.

The woman and her son were just about to approach an automated teller machine (ATM) to draw money when they met with the accident. Driver of the speeding SUV fled from the spot abandoning his vehicle soon after causing the accident, an eyewitness expressed.

On being informed by locals, Parjang police immediately reached the accident spot. Police have seized the vehicles from the spot. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Parjang police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. The SUV driver will be nabbed soon, a police official said.

PNN