Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday constituted a fact-finding team to inquire into the tragic death of a 32-year-old physically disabled person due to alleged custodial torture at the Kabisuryanagar police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

As per a press statement issued by the party, the team will visit the native place of the victim and meet his family members and others to ascertain the facts related to the unfortunate development.

“With the approval of the Hon’ble President of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik, a fact-finding team has been constituted to visit the family of Susant Sahu in connection with the alleged custodial death at Kabisuryanagar Police Station in Ganjam district. The team will visit the victim’s family, ascertain the facts surrounding the incident, interact with local residents and other stakeholders, and submit a detailed report to Patnaik,” reads the statement.

The 17-member fact-finding team includes senior BJD leader Ramesh Chyau Patnaik, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Pramila Bisoi, Ranjita Sahu, Latika Pradhan, Purna Chandra Swain, etc.

The regional party also expressed deep concern over the allegations surrounding the incident and reiterates its commitment to safeguarding human rights, ensuring justice for victims, and upholding the rule of law. The party stated that it stands in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

According to allegations by family members, the victim, Susant Sahu, a native of Subalaya village in Ganjam district, was brought to Kabisuryanagar police station May 25 during a raid and detained for questioning in connection with a case related to illegal stone blasting.

Earlier, two people had reportedly been arrested in the same case. However, Susant’s involvement was allegedly not established. It has been alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture during his seven-day detention.

On Sunday, he was reportedly handed over to his family members in a critical condition. After receiving preliminary treatment at Aska hospital, he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared him dead Monday.

The unfortunate development triggered massive outrage, prompting the suspension of three police officials and the withdrawal of an under-training IPS officer who was holding independent charge of the Kabisuryanagar police station.