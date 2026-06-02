Bhubaneswar: Private bus fares in Odisha were revised upward Tuesday following an increase in diesel prices, the State Transport Authority (STA) said.

The revised rates increase fares for all categories of private buses operating in the state.

The fare for ordinary buses has been raised from 90 paise to 92 paise per kilometre, while express bus fares have increased from 94 paise to 96 paise per kilometre. For deluxe buses, the rate has been revised from Rs 1.31 to Rs 1.35 per kilometre. Air-conditioned deluxe bus fares have gone up from Rs 1.59 to Rs 1.63 per kilometre, according to the official notification.

The fare for super deluxe buses has been increased from Rs 2.47 to Rs 2.53 per kilometre, the notification read.

The STA said the revision was carried out under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism linked to fluctuations in diesel prices.