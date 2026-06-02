Bhubaneshwar: The Crime Branch has arrested another accused in the Soumya murder case in Balianta, taking total number of arrests in the case to 18.

The latest accused identified as Pradeep Mangaraj of Benupur village under the Balianta area, was arrested in Dhenkanal. According to Crime Branch, he had been frequently changing locations to evade arrest since the incident.

Investigators said Mangaraj played an active role in the assault on Soumya and was identified through video footage collected during the investigation.

Of the 18 arrests made so far, 11 were carried out by Balianta police and seven by the Crime Branch. Six to seven more accused are still absconding and are expected to be arrested soon, investigators added.

Crime Branch IG Sarthak Sarangi said the killing was not a premeditated act of violence. He also addressed questions over why lie-detection tests had not been conducted on the two women complainants and their friend Omar.

According to IG, statements of the individuals concerned have already been recorded, and investigators have not found any indication that they provided false information. He said the investigation is continuing, and lie-detection tests may be conducted if required.