Balasore: The body of a liquor trader who jumped into Kantiachira River in Balasore district Monday to escape arrest and went missing subsequently was recovered Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sapan Majhi, a resident of Srijang village under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district.

According to a source, local excise officials were tipped off about the presence of four bootleggers carrying liquor in the area. The department immediately swung into action and chased the liquor traders.

They managed to nab three of them. In order to evade arrest, Sapan jumped into the river and subsequently went missing.

Fire personnel were called in and a rescue operation was launched. However, the operation had to be stopped after evening.

Tuesday morning, few local persons spotted the body floating in the water. After being informed, the police and fire personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. The police sent the body to a nearby government hospital for postmortem.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

