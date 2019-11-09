Angul: Police Friday recovered the body of a young man from a bush on Sakasinga-Ghusapala road under Angul town police limits in this district. The deceased went missing November 4.

The police identified the deceased as 19 years old Tripura Naik of Gurang village under Bantala police limits. The cops handed over the body to the family members of the deceased after postmortem.

Trilochan Naik, father of the deceased, has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging his son was murdered.

According to Trilochan’s complaint, Tripura worked as a machine operator at a Bhubaneswar based company. He had visited his house on the occasion of Laxmipuja. During his stay, he had gone to Angul town to get a dickey for his bike November 4. But he did not return in the night and went missing.

While his mobile phone was switched off, his friends did not have any information about his whereabouts. The family members lodged a missing complaint with Bantala police station the next day.

The police could not find any injury marks on his body. Yet, they have launched an investigation from various angles including the murder one as alleged by the deceased’s father. A police officer privy to the investigation said the postmortem report would provide them some leads to further the investigation.

