Bhubaneswar: Chandaka police Thursday recovered the mutilated body of a man with a hand chopped off from Andharua area in Bhubaneswar.

According to a source, some local residents of Andharua spotted a chopped hand along with a man’s body and a motorcycle a few metres away from their village, early in the morning.

Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet, an official of Chandaka police station said.

Chandaka police immediately rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident from local villagers. Police have recovered the man’s body along with the chopped hand.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to find out the cause of death and motive behind the murder. Postmortem report will pour more light into the circumstances leading to the death of the man, a police official added.

PNN