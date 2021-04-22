Baripada: Baripada Municipality has assigned door-to-door garbage collection work to transgenders in an attempt to empower them and keep the town clean as well.

According to a source, the civic body was supported in this regard by state Housing and Urban Development department. The department has provided 10 numbers of battery-operated three-wheelers to the municipal authorities for the purpose, a senior official informed Wednesday.

Also read: Odisha students demand cancellation of Plus II examination; Minister responds

A group of transgenders including SHG members will move door-to-door and collect garbage through the vehicles. The drive will help the members become self-sufficient financially.

At least five women and five transgender members are being trained accordingly since last one week, Baripada Sub-Collector and Executive Officer of the civic body P Anwesha Reddy said.

Notably, the door-to-door garbage collection service will be inaugurated by Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj Friday.

PNN