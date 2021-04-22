Bhubaneswar: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, a large number of Plus II students staged a sit-in and protested at Lower PMG area in Bhubaneswar Thursday morning demanding cancellation of the upcoming CHSE-conducted examination.

The students are still under apprehension whether the upcoming examination will be conducted or be cancelled, a student said.

Notably, several examinations including the BSE-conducted Matriculation Examination has been cancelled.

“If Matriculation and other examinations are being cancelled why can’t be the Plus II Examination,” questioned another Plus II student.

Already a bulk of the time has been lost and the State government should cancel the Plus II Examination so that they can decide on their next course of action, added a student at the sit-in site.

In a similar vein, a student protesting at the Lower PMG area here said, “A lot of students faced problems while taking online classes. Similarly, we feel that it will not be safe to appear the examination in offline mode as there is no improvement in COVID-19 situation.”

On being contacted for his views over the issue, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash advised the students to keep studying till a final decision is taken by the State government regarding the exam.

“I advise the students to keep themselves abreast and keep studying. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already announced to review the COVID-19 situation and take a final decision in June,” Dash said.

“If the Covid situation doesn’t permit to hold the crucial examinations, the state government will take an appropriate decision at the right time. The department is ready and appropriate decision will be accordingly taken,” the Minister clarified.

PNN