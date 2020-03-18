Ganjam: A body of a 14 years old boy has been recovered by Humma outpost police officials under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district from a pond near a poultry farm under Kalajamuna village Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shaktiprasad Tripathi, a student of Sai Saraswati Vidya Mandir near Kalajamuna locality who was residing at the school hostel.

It has been alleged that Shaktiprasad might have been killed by his uncle Harekrushna and grandfather Niranjan Tripathi of Santoshpur.

With all educational institutions shut down amid Coronavirus scare, the school authorities have sent every student to their homes, school administrator Suresh Chandra Gouda said.

It was learnt that locals spotted Shaktiprasad’s body in a pond and alerted police officials about the matter.

On being informed, IIC Krushna Chandra Sethi along with fire brigade officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary investigation stated that it might be a case of murder.

