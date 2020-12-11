Khurda: The body of a youth was found floating in a well at Rambhabili village under Janika police limits in Khurda district Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bikash Sahu of Nirakapur area in the district. He had gone to Rambhabili village Wednesday evening to attend a marriage function and had been missing since then, the sources added.

Some villagers spotted Bikash’s body in the wee hours and informed Jankia police about it. Personnel from the Jankia police station immediately reached the spot and recovered the body. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched a detail investigation to find the reasons behind the youth’s death.

On the other hand, family members of Bikash have suspected foul play. They have alleged that he might have been murdered and then his body had been dumped into the well.

PNN