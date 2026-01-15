Rourkela: The body of a 50-year-old woman was found in a field in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gurubari Majhi, a resident of Amlipali.

A middle-aged man, Gopal Lakra, who was staying with her, has been taken into custody for questioning, they said.

The body was found lying near a pond between Shankara Gaudapada and Amlipali.

According to police, the victim had left her home around 5 pm Wednesday. However, when she did not return till late in the night, Gopal started searching for her but could not find her.

On Thursday morning, villagers found the body and immediately informed police.

“Preliminary investigation said that her head was crushed with a big stone. Gopal has been brought to the police station for questioning,” Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said.