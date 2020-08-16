Gopalpur: Golanthara police recovered the body of a young man bearing severe injuries from Sunapur beach area in Ganjam district Saturday.

The identity of the man is yet to be established.

According to a source, the body of the man was noticed by some local residents this morning. Later, they informed Golanthara police about it.

On being informed, Berhampur Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jayanta Kumar Mohapatra and Golanthara police station in-charge Babuli Nayak reached the spot with a scientific team and started a probe.

The recovered body was sent to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Local police have filed a murder case (No.-214/20) in this connection.

PNN