Tihidi: Police dug out Thursday the body of a person from the bank of a stream few yards away from the Sahapur chowk on Pirhat-Charbatia road under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Prasanna Sahu, who had gone missing January 25. He was a native of Ichhapur village but had been staying at his uncle’s house at Kolha village under Tihidi police limits.

Local people after detecting a foul smell close to the stream informed police who upon reaching the spot dug out the body. Police said the deceased’s mother had lodged a missing report February 2.

Police suspect that Prasanna had been murdered and buried. They said the post-mortem report would provide them some leads to solve the case.

