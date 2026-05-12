Nandapur: A 17-year-old bride was allegedly killed over dowry at Nandigaon village under Khurji panchayat in Nandapur block of Koraput district, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ishwari Champi.

A complaint has been lodged at Nandapur police station in this connection. The in-laws, however, claimed that the girl died by suicide.

Reports said that Manoj Champi, 20, of Nandigaon village, had eloped with Ishwari, a minor from Balda village, with the promise of marriage about a year ago.

Respecting their daughter’s wishes, her family members did not object to the marriage.

The complaint alleged that Manoj’s family had been harassing Ishwari for dowry after marriage, as she had not brought any valuables from her parents.

Her family further alleged that she was murdered and the incident was later projected as a case of suicide. Police registered a case (66/2026) and launched an investigation.

Nandapur police, along with SDPO Debendra Mallick, Executive Magistrate-cum-Additional Tehsildar Madhav Pangi and a scientific team from Koraput, reached the spot and seized the body.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members.

Police have detained the deceased’s husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law for questioning, IIC Trinath Totapadia said.

Further investigation is underway.