Washington: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft landed uncrewed in the New Mexico desert late Friday, concluding a three-month test mission marred by technical issues.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who flew on Starliner in June, remained on the International Space Station as the spacecraft undocked at 6:04 p.m. ET Friday.

Starliner used maneuvering thrusters, deemed too risky for crewed flights by NASA last month, for its six-hour journey to Earth.

A NASA live stream showed the spacecraft reentering Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 11 p.m. ET at 27,400 km per hour. Parachutes deployed about 45 minutes later, slowing its descent, and airbags inflated moments before touchdown at White Sands Space Harbor.

Although the mission aimed to be a final test before NASA certification, safety concerns led the agency to keep astronauts off the capsule, casting uncertainty over Starliner’s certification path despite a successful return.

