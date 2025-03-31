Keonjhar: The Forest Department claimed to have identified the person seen beating an elephant with sticks in a viral video from Keonjhar district recently.

The department launched a hunt after the purported video of the incident went viral. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanraj HD identified the accused as Sipun Behera of Kantiapada village under the Patana forest range. The Forest Department has also released a photo of the accused.

Behera was identified by some foresters and forest guards from Champua and Patana ranges after they came across the video. However, he has not yet returned to the village and is currently absconding. “The accused will be arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act,” Dhanraj said.

However, the Forest sleuths are yet to identify the exact location where the incident took place, raising questions about the department’s investigative skills.

Elephant-related incidents are common in Keonjhar district. Herds of elephants often react aggressively when provoked by people. In the past, locals have thrown fireballs at elephants, pelted them with stones, and beaten them with sticks to drive them away. Many individuals have also taken selfies or recorded videos of these acts to share on social media, drawing widespread condemnation from animal welfare advocates.

While the Forest Department employs technologies and personnel to monitor elephant movements, concerns are being raised about the effectiveness of these measures in preventing such incidents.

Notably, some individuals are reportedly profiting by sharing images and videos of animals on social media. Despite the existence of over 10 such accounts, the Forest Department has yet to take action, contributing to the rise of similar incidents, said former wildlife warden Subhendu Mallik.

PNN