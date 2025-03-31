Daringbadi: Bilasini Nayak of Greenbadi village under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district has established herself as a successful woman farmer, transforming her fortune through maize and tomato cultivation.

Bilasini was elected as a Samiti member from 2007 to 2012 and later served as the block vice-chairperson following her nomination. She was re-elected as a Samiti member for a second term from 2012 to 2017, dedicating her tenure to public service. Additionally, she led several agitations and movements for alcohol prohibition in her region and served as the state secretary of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC). She also contested the Kandhamal MP seat but was unsuccessful in her endeavor.

Despite her active involvement in social service and local issues, Bilasini has placed significant emphasis on agriculture. This season, she cultivated maize and tomatoes on her two acres of land, earning more than ₹2.5 lakh from the harvest. Encouraged by her success, she now plans to expand her farming operations further.

“My husband, Jyoti Nayak, has been a constant support in my agricultural ventures,” Bilasini said. “This year, I have also ventured into cultivating American sweet corn, which has gained considerable demand in the local markets of late,” she added.

Confident in her farming endeavors, she is optimistic about further growth and contributing to the agricultural economy.

