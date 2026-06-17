Bhubaneswar: Odisha sizzled under extreme heat Wednesday with Boudh in the western part of the state registering a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, forcing five districts to extend the summer vacation in schools and anganwadi centres.

Schools in Bolangir, Sonepur, Ganjam, Angul and Sundargarh will remain closed till June 20, instead of June 18. With June 21 being a Sunday, schools in these districts will reopen June 22, officials said.

In Nuapada district, classes will be held from 6.30 am to 11.30 between June 18 and June 20, according to an order issued by the district education officer.

Schools have remained closed since April 27 for summer vacation this year, following a rise in temperature across various districts.

Wednesday, Sambalpur recorded a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, neighbouring Hirakud 41.4 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda 40.8 degrees Celsius, Sonepur 40.1 degrees Celsius, and Titlagarh 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department’s Bhubaneswar Centre said heatwave conditions are expected to prevail till June 21.