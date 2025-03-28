Bhubaneswar: At the 28th general body meeting (GBM) of Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) here recently, the council members called for an increase in incentive paid to milk farmers and requested to uniformly set Rs 5 per liter incentive for all milk farmers year round. Currently, the farmers receive an incentive ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5 per liter. The meeting was chaired by OMFED chairman Kishore Chandra Pradhan and was attended by key figures including vice-chairperson Sunita Baral, and MD Vijay Amruta Kulange, along with district presidents, general secretaries, and other office bearers of the organisation.

Deputy GM (HR) Jayakrushna Patnaik delivered the welcome address, and GM (Finance) Suresh Kumar Altia presented the audit report for the financial year 2018-19. A significant support was raised for the state government’s Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana (MKY), which encourages the rearing of female calves. Additionally, the meeting focused on the need for improved milk collection practices, emphasising the importance of increasing both the quantity and quality of milk procured from farmers. Presently, OMFED collects approximately 5.4 lakh liters of milk, daily, with plans to raise this volume to between six and seven lakh liters within end of the year.