Bolangir: A couple from Titlagarh in Bolangir district who recently returned from Canada with suspected coronavirus was admitted to Bhim Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here, Friday.

The couple, working in Canada, arrived in Titilagarh March 10 to attend the funeral of one of their uncles. They have been staying at their uncle’s ancestral home in Titilagarh for the last four days.

The duo was taken to Bhim Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir Friday afternoon for counselling by the administration. They were kept in isolation fearing they may have been affected by the virus, Dr. Girija Sankar said.

Meanwhile, locals in the area remain panicked, fearing an outbreak of the disease.

