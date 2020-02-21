Bolangir: Timely intervention by Bolangir district administration and social activists has prevented marriages of two minor girls in Rengali village under Loisinga block.

Child Helpline officials got to know about the marriages of the two minor girls of 17-year-old each of the village. Their marriages were fixed for February 29 and March 12, respectively.

The officials informed Collector Arindam Dakua about the two illegal marriages. Being informed, Dakua instructed District Social Welfare Officer to stop the marriages by taking immediate steps.

A team of Women and Child Development department officials rushed to the villages and consulted the family members of the two minor girls.

The officials tried to make the family members understand that child marriage is an illegal affair and advised them not to go ahead with it.

When asked Child Development Officer Pragyanrani, she replied that the officials informed the girl’s family about the marriage law, after which they gave an undertaking that they would not get them married till the girls turn 18.

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the marriage of a boy below 21 years of age and a girl below 18 is an offence and attracts a two-year imprisonment or Rs 1 lakh fine, or both.

PNN